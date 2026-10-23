Kolkata NCPI Banners Featuring 20 Rebel TMC MPs Spark Controversy Ahead Of Civic Polls | X

Kolkata: Ahead of the upcoming civic polls in Kolkata and Howrah, a fresh row erupted after banners of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) were seen featuring prominent images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alongside 20 rebel NCPI MPs.

Notably, the 20 NCPI MPs are rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who had left TMC following the poll debacle and joined NCPI and will support the NDA government.

Such banners were seen in different parts of North Kolkata along with Durga Puja and other puja greetings. Later, ink was smeared on Kolkata (Uttar) MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay’s face.

Kunal Ghosh Reacts To Banner Vandalism

Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faction MLA Kunal Ghosh, taking to X, said, “I'm wondering whether to condemn the vandalism by writing on Sudip's hoarding—smearing ink on Sudip's face. I'll think a bit more and decide. Let it be political criticism.

Still, that doesn't make it right to smear ink on the traitor's hoarding. And if we're doing it, why leave out the rest of the traitors? Who did it? I got the picture from Beleghata. I've heard the news: those who don't want party-switchers, the disloyal, the controversial ones to come under BJP's shadow and harm the BJP—they're the ones who protested. But I'll tell the police: when no one was arrested for the attack on me, this time don't show off your bravery.”

BJP Supporters Blame Kunal Ghosh

Beleghata BJP supporters, however, blamed Kunal Ghosh for erecting such banners.

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BJP Rules Out Civic Poll Alliance

Incidentally, Sudip Bandhopadhyay had time and again said that NCPI will support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming civic polls. Countering the claims, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said that the saffron camp will fight alone and will win the civic polls.