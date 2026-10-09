Kolkata: Masked Man Hurls Liquor Bottles At Bikash Bhattacharya’s House, Mamata Slams BJP |

Kolkata: An unidentified man on Thursday early morning threw liquor bottles at senior advocate and CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya’s house in South Kolkata.

CCTV footage of Bhattacharya’s house showed a man in a motorcycle covering his face came around 5 am and threw one after another glass bottles that were kept in his bag.

Bhattacharya however, had blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) behind the act.

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“Noone was injured but several windows were damaged. The person who threw the glass bottles also was shouting in abusive language,” said Bhattacharya.

The former Rajya Sabha MP also mentioned that the police had retrieved the CCTV footage and are investigating.

The police sources said that the number plate of the motorbike was also covered.

The saffron camp however, had distanced themselves from this incident.

Meanwhile, before leaving for Delhi, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP over this incident and mentioned that she will visit Bhattacharya’s house after returning from Delhi.

“We have ideological differences but during the TMC regime such a thing was not seen. I have spoken with Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya. Since I am going to Delhi, I couldn’t visit his place but will visit later,” said Mamata.

Taking to X, Mamata said, “The “lawlessness” of West Bengal, with Cases of 2454 Rapes, 600 Murders, 13,114 Attempted to Murders and 32,341 Grievous Assaults in the past five months has converted itself to a State Sponsored Anarchy where Advocates, who are Officers of the Court, are being attacked throughout the State. Only a consolidated resistance remains to be the sole remedy.” (sic)