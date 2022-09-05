Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee bats for inclusion of ‘Moral Personality Building’ in school syllabus | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that ‘Moral Personality building’ should be included in the school syllabus.

Addressing a gathering at a programme on Teachers Day ‘Shiksharatna’, the Chief Minister urged the Education Minister to include ‘Moral Personality building’ in the school syllabus and said that moral building is more important than money accumulation.

“Five fingers in the hand are not the same. Money is not everything as it may come and go but morality is very important. Morality classes should be given to children early on. If some people make mistakes then that should be rectified and morality classes should be given to children at early ages. People often fall prey to bad companies and do bad work,” said Mamata.

At a time when SSC job aspirants are protesting on road and former education minister Partha Chatterjee is in judicial custody over an alleged WBSSC teachers recruitment scam, Mamata assured all the job aspirants ‘remedy’ by the Trinamool Congress government.

“I can tell that those who are sitting on the road will get justice by our Government only. We are ready to give jobs and several posts are there,” further added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that if someone is guilty one should not abuse everyone.

It may be recalled that following the arrest of former education minister Partha Chatterjee and TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, the opposition came down heavily at TMC and called them ‘thieves’.

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the Chief Minister’s comments are ‘eyewash’.

“The TMC is knee deep in corruption and such eye wash statements by the Chief Minister will not help,” claimed Bhattacharya.