Kolkata Jail Search: Mobiles, Card Reader, Pen Drives, ₹31,000 Cash Found From Life-Sentenced Prisoner Aftab Ahmed Ansari’s Cell

Police recover electronic devices and cash during a search of the Presidency Correctional Home cell of Aftab Ahmed Ansari | AI Generated Image

Kolkata, August 29, 2026: Three mobile phones, two routers and other electronic equipment were recovered from the cell of life-sentenced prisoner Aftab Ahmed Ansari at Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata on Saturday.

Cash And Electronic Devices Recovered

In the search operation conducted by the police, Rs 31,000 cash in 500 notes was recovered, raising questions about how the items reached his cell.

Investigators are now trying to establish with whom Aftab was communicating from inside the jail and are also checking the social media applications to get the information.

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Security Concerns Under Probe

Amid questions of security inside the correctional home, police are trying to see whether Aftab was communicating with anyone in Pakistan.

Notably, Aftab Ahmed Ansari is serving a life sentence for the January 22, 2002, attack on the American Centre in Kolkata.

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