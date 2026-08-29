Kolkata: Fresh Controversy Over Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street Office, Owner’s Lawyer Alleges Forcible Occupation | VIDEO

A fresh dispute has emerged over the occupancy of two floors at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office building on Camac Street | AI Generated Image

Kolkata, August 29, 2026: In a new controversy, the lawyer of the owner of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office claimed that Banerjee had forcibly occupied the building.

Talking to the media, the lawyer, Sagnika Banerjee, representing the owner, Rama Devi Goenka, said that the lease agreement was not completely fulfilled and that due to political pressure, two floors of the building were forcibly occupied.

Kolkata, West Bengal: On a plea challenging the removal of a billboard outside TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee's Camac Street office, advocate Sagnika Banerjee says, "The case is not against Abhishek Banerjee; it is against the TMC, and it is not a case but a legal… pic.twitter.com/UhnuVNkpfM — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2026

Lease Agreement Dispute

“The agreement was signed by jailed former TMC councillor Debraj Chakraborty in 2020. My client had clearly stated that possession can only be taken once the completion certificate was provided and they said that they will get it from Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). My client also got to know that several illegal activities were done inside the office. Despite complaining to the police, it fell on deaf ears. Now with the change in the government, we are hopeful that the police will respond,” added the lawyer.

The lawyer also mentioned that a notice has been sent via email on August 24 to vacate two floors of the building.

Also Watch:

Minister Flags Hoarding Safety

Municipal and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul said that the hoarding of the party was installed on an iron frame which was very dangerous and could have claimed several lives if it fell down during rains.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/