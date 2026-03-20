Kolkata Hospital Lift Tragedy Sparks Protests After Man Dies Trapped Inside

RG Kar Hospital |

Kolkata: Protesting doctors to protest again after a man died on Friday after being trapped in a lift of the trauma care centre of RG Kar hospital.

According to the hospital sources, a 40-year-old man Arup Banerjee had taken his son for treatment at the RG Kar hospital where they had got into the lift to go to the fifth floor and due to malfunctioning of the lift with a jerk it went to the basement and he along with his wife and son got struck inside the lift for over an hour.

According to the deceased father, despite calling for help nobody went to open the door of the lift and the lift man was also not inside the lift. He even alleged that the police didn't listen to him and called the fire brigade.

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Trinamool Congress MLA Atin Ghosh said that an all-round investigation should be done into this matter.

“Which agency was responsible for the maintenance of the lift, which agency gave the liftman and why was the liftman not present inside the lift, everything should be taken into consideration in the investigation,” added Ghosh.

Hospital Super Saptarshi Chattopadhyay however, stated that the rescuer went to the basement immediately after hearing cries of help.

“Blood was coming out from the nose and mouth of the deceased person. This matter will be examined,” added Chattopadhyay.

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Protesting doctor Aniket Mahata said, “During our RG Kar rape and murder protest we have several time urged proper development of the hospital campus but we were not heard and this incident took place. We will protest as we condemn this incident.”

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “Damn RG Kar!!! The rotten, rusted skeletal state of the state administration is no longer hidden today—it's fully exposed. Today's heartbreaking incident at RG Kar Medical College has once again thrust that brutal reality right in our faces, pointing an accusing finger at it.” (sic)