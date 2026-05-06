Kolkata Govt Employees Chant Jai Shri Ram Inside Nabanna, Claim Freedom From Fear As BJP Prepares To Take Over | X @EmonMukherjee21

Kolkata: Government employees suddenly chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ inside state secretariat Nabanna.

They even mentioned that they are free from ‘fear’.

Amid work, the state government employees gathered near the balcony of each floor of the state secretariat and claimed that out of ‘happiness’ they had gathered from every department as they are out of ‘fear’.

Yesterday you saw police personnel in Bengal dancing; today, look at the government employees.

Government employees in West Bengal were also troubled by Mamata Banerjee and the TMC government. This video is from the West Bengal Secretariat, Nabanna, where slogans of “Jai Shri… pic.twitter.com/5EeEYfs4t5 — Emon Mukherjee (@EmonMukherjee21) May 5, 2026

An employee on anonymity said that they are hopeful that the new government will do something ‘good’ for the government employees.

The employees were also seen waving ‘saffron’ cloth indicating support towards the saffron camp.

On the other side, protesting state government workers ‘Sangrami Joutha Mancha’ (Joint Movement Forum) agitated outside Swasthya Bhawan as they fear that the files of alleged corruption done during pandemic by erstwhile Trinamool Congress (TMC) government are being removed from the Swasthya Bhawan under the leadership of Health Secretary.

Meanwhile, a group from PWD visits the former state secretariat Writers’ Building to restore it before Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses it as the new secretariat.

According to BJP sources, the group will see the rooms where the Chief Minister and other ministers will use and accordingly will renovate the same.