Kolkata: Former navy man killed, body chopped into six pieces by son | Representative image

Kolkata: A similar murder to that of Shraddha Walkar in New Delhi occurred in West Bengal after a former navy man (55), who was murdered by his wife and son in the Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas near Kolkata, had his body chopped into six pieces by his son.

During police interrogation, former navy man Ujjwal Chakraborty’s son Joy Chakraborty reportedly accepted that after killing his father, he had chopped his father’s body into six pieces and dumped it into nearby lakes and forests.

On Saturday, police arrested Chakraborty’s son and wife, Shyamoli Chakraborty. The deceased person’s wife said that she was subjected to ‘domestic violence’ by her husband.

"My husband was an alcoholic and used to torture us after being drunk for the last 20 years," said Shyamoli while she was being taken away by police. It may be noted that the former navy man allegedly went missing on November 14, and a missing person complaint was lodged by Chakraborty’s family member.

While the police had started interrogation, the mother and son duo accepted that, in an inebriated condition, Chakraborty had misbehaved with his son over college fees, and then they had ‘strangulated’ Chakraborty to death.

Body was chopped with a handsaw in the washroom

According to police sources, the perpetrators admitted during interrogation that after the murder, the body was chopped with a handsaw in the washroom, packaged in plastic, and disposed of by the son.

"We have learned that the first part of the body was disposed of by both mother and son in a lake, and then the son disposed of the rest of the parts alone," said the police sources.

The police on Sunday had taken the mother-son duo to the places where the body parts were disposed of, and some more body parts of the dead former navy man were found.

On seeing the mother-son duo in court on Sunday, the court sentenced 12 days' police custody to accused.