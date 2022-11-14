Mumbai: Man gets drunk, chops off neighbour’s thumb

Representative Photo |

An attempt to murder case has been registered against a man who allegedly got drunk and entered his neighbour’s house early morning on Saturday in Parel, and cut off his thumb in an attempt to hurt him with a sharp object. Police say there were no substantial reasons for the incident.

According to the police, between 5.15 am to 6 am on Saturday, a 25-year-old resident of Mauli Wani chawl, Parel, was fast asleep in his house when suddenly his neighbour, who was in a drunk condition, allegedly began abusing him and pulled out an iron rod and hit the victim on his right thumb. The blow was so severe that it chopped off the victim’s thumb from the nail region.

“The cause or the motive behind the assault is still unclear because there was no substantial reason for it, it was mostly because he was drunk and was not in the consciousness of what he was doing,” said a police official.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespassing with the intention to hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).