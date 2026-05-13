Kolkata Fire Tragedy: Bengal CM Orders Crackdown On Illegal Factories After 2 Killed In Tiljala Blaze

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced a major crackdown on illegal factories and unauthorised constructions following the deadly fire at a leather godown in Kolkata’s Tiljala area that claimed two lives and injured three others.

Taking a “zero-tolerance” stance, the Chief Minister directed authorities to disconnect electricity and water supply to factories operating without sanctioned building plans and mandatory safety clearances.

‘Factory Was Completely Illegal’: CM

Addressing reporters at Nabanna after reviewing findings of a four-member probe committee, Suvendu Adhikari said the Tiljala factory where the fire broke out was operating illegally and lacked basic fire and electrical safety measures.

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“We formed a team comprising four departments and sought a report. It found the structure was illegal, there was no sanctioned building plan, and basic norms related to fire safety and electricity were not followed,” he said.

The Chief Minister described the unit as “completely illegal” and warned of strict action against similar establishments across Kolkata.

Power & Water Supply To Illegal Units To Be Cut

The Bengal government has directed CESC Limited to conduct an internal audit of factories operating in areas including Tiljala, Kasba, Mominpur and Ekbalpur.

Authorities have also been instructed to permanently disconnect electricity supply to factories functioning without approved building plans.

“KMC has also been instructed to disconnect the water supply to such dangerous and illegal factories. There will be zero tolerance against illegal activities and corruption,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Illegal Structure To Be Demolished

The urban development department and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have been directed to demolish the illegal structure within a day with assistance from Kolkata Police.

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The Chief Minister also issued a stern warning to owners running unauthorised factories and commercial establishments.

“Those who want to be cautious should be so now,” he said, adding that strict directions have been issued against illegal activities across the city.

Two Arrested In Connection With Fire

Police have arrested the factory owner along with another individual in connection with the Tiljala blaze.

The massive fire broke out around 1.45 pm on Tuesday on the first floor of a building allegedly being used as a leather godown. Officials said the flames spread rapidly through the premises, engulfing the area in thick black smoke.

Two people lost their lives in the incident, while three others sustained burn injuries.

Safety Concerns Back In Focus

The tragic fire has once again raised serious concerns over illegal factories operating in densely populated areas of Kolkata without fire clearances or approved building plans.

The incident has also intensified scrutiny over safety enforcement and alleged corruption linked to unauthorised industrial units functioning inside residential neighbourhoods.