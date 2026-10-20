Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Preliminary Autopsy Reports Point To Traumatic Asphyxia As Cause Of Most Deaths

Footwear and other items lie scattered at the site after a stampede at Chor Bagan Durga Puja Pandal, in Kolkata on Sunday. | ANI

Preliminary post-mortem reports of the 19 people killed in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata indicate that most victims died of traumatic asphyxia caused by intense chest compression. The reports also point to severe crush injuries, internal bleeding and damage to vital organs in several cases.

The incident took place on the evening of October 17, 2026, on Saptami during Durga Puja celebrations. A sudden surge of people at the crowded pandal reportedly led to a crush, leaving 19 people dead and around 25 others injured.

According to reports citing officials and preliminary autopsy findings, the victims suffered injuries consistent with extreme pressure from a tightly packed crowd. The deceased included a majority of women and several minors, with the youngest reported victim being seven years old.

Traumatic Asphyxia Emerges As Primary Cause Of Death

Preliminary findings indicate that traumatic asphyxia was the primary cause of death in most cases. The condition occurs when intense external pressure on the chest prevents the lungs from expanding normally, leaving a person unable to breathe.

At least seven victims reportedly suffered asphyxia along with injuries to multiple internal organs. The findings highlight the physical pressure exerted on those caught in the crowd crush.

Fractured Ribs, Lung Injuries Found In Several Cases

The preliminary reports also documented serious chest injuries among the victims. In at least six cases, fractured ribs reportedly pierced the lungs, causing further damage.

Other injuries included internal bleeding, ruptured organs and blunt-force trauma. The organs reportedly affected in some cases included the lungs, stomach, liver and pancreas.

Some victims also sustained head injuries, intracranial haemorrhage and fractures to their limbs, according to reports citing the preliminary findings.

Rain And Crowd Movement Among Reported Factors

The stampede reportedly occurred amid rainy conditions, with the crowd surge said to have been worsened by people attempting to leave the pandal while others were entering the premises.

The resulting congestion led to people being caught in the crush, with several sustaining fatal injuries. However, the precise sequence of events and the factors that contributed to the incident would require confirmation through the official investigation.

Post-Mortem Examinations Conducted At Two Hospitals

Post-mortem examinations of 18 victims were conducted at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, while one examination was carried out at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

Officials have indicated that the findings are preliminary and that the final post-mortem reports will establish the definitive causes of death.

The findings are consistent with injuries commonly associated with crowd crushes, in which sustained pressure on the chest can cause compressive asphyxia, while the force exerted by the crowd can also result in fractures and damage to internal organs.

The final medical reports and the findings of the investigation are expected to provide further clarity on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.