Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: 'Pandal Will Collapse' Mic Announcement Suspected Of Triggering Panic | VIDEO

Security personnel present at the cordoned-off Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal site following the stampede incident (Oct 17), in Kolkata on Sunday. Nineteen people died. | ANI

A microphone announcement warning that a Durga Puja pandal could collapse is under scrutiny in connection with the deadly stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata that killed 19 people on Saturday evening, during Maha Saptami celebrations.

The announcement, reportedly urging visitors to leave because the pandal was in a dangerous condition, is suspected to have triggered or intensified panic among the massive crowd gathered at the venue. Police are examining video footage of the announcement and trying to identify who made it and why.

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The stampede occurred at the Sarada Park (Chorbagan) pandal, under the Girish Park police station jurisdiction, at around 7:30–7:40 pm. A sudden downpour reportedly prompted visitors to seek shelter, contributing to a surge in the narrow approach lane as people attempted to move in and out of the pandal.

According to preliminary findings, the combination of restricted entry and exit points, crowd pressure and possible panic following the announcement may have contributed to the tragedy. Around 25 people were injured, with several requiring hospitalisation.

How The Stampede Unfolded

The incident took place in Radha Madhab Saha Lane, where narrow roads and constrained, curved access points made it difficult for visitors to move freely. A flight of stairs along the route further complicated movement as people struggled to enter and exit the crowded venue.

The sudden rain reportedly caused people waiting outside to push towards the pandal for shelter, while those inside attempted to leave. The resulting crowd surge led to a crush near the exit gate.

Most of the 19 victims were women and children, according to reports. The injured were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, with some subsequently shifted to SSKM Hospital. Several remained under treatment, including patients reported to be in critical condition.

Seven Arrested, SIT Probes Role Of Organisers

Police have arrested seven people, including members of the organising committee and individuals associated with the pandal's structure, crowd management and private security arrangements.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, witness statements and the circumstances surrounding the microphone announcement to establish how the stampede unfolded and who was responsible.

Preliminary findings have pointed to alleged mismanagement, inadequate security deployment, narrow access routes and the absence of a clear crowd-control plan. Police are also investigating whether the announcement was made by a committee member and what prompted it.

The pandal has been sealed for forensic examination, while prohibitory orders have been imposed on surrounding roads as part of the investigation.

Compensation Announced For Victims

The state government has announced compensation of ₹25 lakh and a Group D government job for the family of each deceased victim. Financial assistance has also been announced for those injured, while the Centre and the Prime Minister have offered ex-gratia assistance.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called for safety audits of other Durga Puja pandals and action against those found responsible for the tragedy.

The investigation is ongoing, with police examining whether the announcement warning of a possible collapse triggered the panic or worsened an already dangerous crowd situation.