Kolkata: 'Drunk' man enters lion’s enclosure at Alipore Zoo, seriously injured

Kolkata: A man who entered the cage of a lion at Alipore Zoo in Kolkata has been admitted to SSKM hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

According to Zoo officials, the man identified as Gautam Halder was allegedly drunk while he had jumped inside the lion’s enclosure.

“Before he could be rescued he was already attacked by the lion. Somehow that man had managed to climb the boundary wall before jumping over the two netted boundaries to reach the lion’s enclosure. Dressed as a sadhu he bought the ticket to enter inside the zoo. His right leg and shoulder are badly injured,” confirmed the zoo officials.

According to an eyewitness, Gautam looked ‘mentally unstable’ and minutes after entering the zoo, he jumped into the enclosure and the lion, which was out of its cage, attacked the man.

According to Gautam’s mother, her son before leaving the residence said he was going to offer puja in Kolkata.

“We are the residents of East Midnapore. I wasn’t aware of the incident. Before leaving the house my son said he is visiting Kolkata to offer puja and also for sightseeing,” wept Gautam’s mother.

Notably, visitors at the zoo had raised a question over Zoo's security as a couple of days back three foreign birds were stolen from the Alipore Zoological Garden.

Incidentally, a couple of years back a person got killed as he entered the tiger’s enclosure for garlanding.