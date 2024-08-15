 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: TMC Spokesperson Shantanu Sen Accuses RG Kar College Of Racket, Declines To Defend Party
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: TMC Spokesperson Shantanu Sen Accuses RG Kar College Of Racket, Declines To Defend Party

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: TMC Spokesperson Shantanu Sen Accuses RG Kar College Of Racket, Declines To Defend Party

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Shantanu Sen on Wednesday said that he will not defend his party over the RG Kar incident and also claimed that the studies in this college have gone down to the drains. Sen also said that a racket is run in the hospital and also that her daughter was also a victim as she didn’t get into the racket.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 02:39 AM IST
article-image
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: TMC Spokesperson Shantanu Sen Accuses RG Kar College Of Racket, Declines To Defend Party | X

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Shantanu Sen on Wednesday said that he will not defend his party over the RG Kar incident and also claimed that the studies in this college have gone down to the drains. Sen also said that a racket is run in the hospital and also that her daughter was also a victim as she didn’t get into the racket.

“There is a racket that runs in the college and if you don’t oil them then you get targeted and if you oil them you can do whatever you want. I don’t want to name any particular professors but if you are in their good books then you can even cheat in the examination but if you are targeted no matter how good you are your Hons. Will get cancelled,” said the former TMC Rajya Sabha MP.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: TMC Spokesperson Shantanu Sen Accuses RG Kar College Of Racket, Declines To Defend Party
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: TMC Spokesperson Shantanu Sen Accuses RG Kar College Of Racket, Declines To Defend Party
Mumbai: 'Idly Guru' Founder Karthik B Shetty Booked For Defrauding Filmmaker From Andheri Of ₹28 Lakhs In Franchise Scam
Mumbai: 'Idly Guru' Founder Karthik B Shetty Booked For Defrauding Filmmaker From Andheri Of ₹28 Lakhs In Franchise Scam
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CM Mamata Banerjee Asks CBI To Ensure Guilty Are Punished By Sunday; VIDEO
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CM Mamata Banerjee Asks CBI To Ensure Guilty Are Punished By Sunday; VIDEO
Bombay HC Issues Notice To BMC Over Bhandup Maternity Home Deaths; Highlights Lack Of Basic Facilities
Bombay HC Issues Notice To BMC Over Bhandup Maternity Home Deaths; Highlights Lack Of Basic Facilities

Speaking about his daughter, Sen said, “A day before Saraswati puja my daughter was going to college for pre-puja celebrations. But just because my daughter didn’t get into the racket that’s why she was not allowed to participate. No one talks to her or studies with her.”

Sen also blamed the former Principal Sandip Ghosh for the alleged deterioration of the college. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done a lot to elevate the standard of education. But for the last three years, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been deprived because of the principal,” added Sen.

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray initially said that he will visit Nari Azadi at midnight but later changed his mind.

Read Also
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CM Mamata Banerjee Asks CBI To Ensure Guilty Are Punished By Sunday;...
article-image

“Since the organizations didn’t call anyone from any political party, if I go they might have problems and even I will be uncomfortable since I am from a political party. Residents of my locality along with me will conduct a sit-in-demonstration in front of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue in my locality. I completely support the demands of those organizations,” mentioned Ray.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: TMC Spokesperson Shantanu Sen Accuses RG Kar College Of Racket, Declines...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: TMC Spokesperson Shantanu Sen Accuses RG Kar College Of Racket, Declines...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CM Mamata Banerjee Asks CBI To Ensure Guilty Are Punished By Sunday;...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CM Mamata Banerjee Asks CBI To Ensure Guilty Are Punished By Sunday;...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Takes Over Investigation; Protests Erupt As Medical Checkups For...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Takes Over Investigation; Protests Erupt As Medical Checkups For...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Videos Show Women Across WB Taking To Streets Protesting At...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Videos Show Women Across WB Taking To Streets Protesting At...

Who Is Rahul Navin? 1993-Batch IRS Officer Appointed As New ED Director

Who Is Rahul Navin? 1993-Batch IRS Officer Appointed As New ED Director