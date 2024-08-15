Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: TMC Spokesperson Shantanu Sen Accuses RG Kar College Of Racket, Declines To Defend Party | X

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Shantanu Sen on Wednesday said that he will not defend his party over the RG Kar incident and also claimed that the studies in this college have gone down to the drains. Sen also said that a racket is run in the hospital and also that her daughter was also a victim as she didn’t get into the racket.

“There is a racket that runs in the college and if you don’t oil them then you get targeted and if you oil them you can do whatever you want. I don’t want to name any particular professors but if you are in their good books then you can even cheat in the examination but if you are targeted no matter how good you are your Hons. Will get cancelled,” said the former TMC Rajya Sabha MP.

Speaking about his daughter, Sen said, “A day before Saraswati puja my daughter was going to college for pre-puja celebrations. But just because my daughter didn’t get into the racket that’s why she was not allowed to participate. No one talks to her or studies with her.”

Sen also blamed the former Principal Sandip Ghosh for the alleged deterioration of the college. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done a lot to elevate the standard of education. But for the last three years, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been deprived because of the principal,” added Sen.

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray initially said that he will visit Nari Azadi at midnight but later changed his mind.

“Since the organizations didn’t call anyone from any political party, if I go they might have problems and even I will be uncomfortable since I am from a political party. Residents of my locality along with me will conduct a sit-in-demonstration in front of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue in my locality. I completely support the demands of those organizations,” mentioned Ray.