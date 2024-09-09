 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Asks Protesting Doctors To Resume Work By 5 PM Tomorrow Or Face Action
The court has directed all social media platforms to remove all photos of the victim from social media immediately.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India on Monday, while hearing a suo motu petition regarding the rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, directed the protesting doctors in West Bengal to end their protest and resume work by 5 PM tomorrow. The Apex Court added that if the doctors do not return to work, it cannot restrain the state government from taking appropriate action.

A bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, along with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, heard the suo motu case.

During the hearing, CJI Chandrachud raised the issue of the mass abstention from work by resident doctors of medical colleges across the state for 28 days, as highlighted by the West Bengal government. The continuous absence has caused significant disruption to the healthcare system in the state, he noted.

"The State of West Bengal must take steps to instill confidence in the doctors that their safety concerns will be addressed. The police shall ensure that necessary conditions are created to ensure the safety of all doctors, including provisions for separate duty rooms, toilet facilities, and the installation of CCTV cameras," said CJI Chandrachud, according to Live Law.

Addressing the protesting doctors, the CJI said, "The state, in its affidavit, indicated that funds have been sanctioned for implementing these safety measures... this shall be monitored by the District Collectors."

The CJI further added that if the doctors resume work by 5 PM tomorrow, no action will be taken against them. "However, if there is continued abstention from work despite the provided facilities, there is a likelihood of action in the future," he concluded.

Earlier today, during hearing, the SC directed CBI to submit a fresh status report by next Thursday, September 17.

He also instructed all to social media platforms to remove all photos of the victim from social media immediately.

