 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal

On the second day of the trial, Roy was reportedly brought in a STF van with five convoy cars including two dummy cars.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
RG Kar prime accused Sanjoy Roy in police custody | ANI

Kolkata: A day after RG Kar prime accused Sanjoy Roy alleged that former Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal had ‘framed’ him, extra security was given to Roy while being produced for trial so that he cannot speak with the media.

On the second day of the trial, Roy was reportedly brought in a STF van with five convoy cars including two dummy cars.

While being taken out from Sealdah court after the trial, several policemen had cordoned the area and the media personnels were kept behind the barricades while Roy was taken back to Presidency jail.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned why did the state government become ‘afraid’ after Roy said Vineet Goyal’s name?

Former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the CBI should take former CP Vineet Goyal in their custody for probing.

“I didn’t get the need for such tight security after Roy took Gayal’s name on Monday. The CBI should probe Goyal as to why his name was taken,” added Chowdhury.

article-image

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said, “Kolkata police had arrested Roy within 24 hours. He had accepted his crime then. He knows that he will get capital punishment for the crime he had committed. Just to save himself he is taking others' names. The case after being handed over to the CBI, even they found Roy guilty.”

Notably, on Monday while being taken out from the Sealdah court on the first day of the trail, RG Kar rape and murder incident’s prime accused Sanjoy Roy on Monday claimed that he has been ‘framed’ by former Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal and DC special.

