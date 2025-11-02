Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek To Conduct Mega Rally On Nov 4

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hit the streets on November 4.

According to TMC sources, the rally will start from Red Road and will culminate at Jorasankho area in central Kolkata.

Incidentally, the SIR exercise in West Bengal along with 12 other states and union territories will also commence from November 4.

Notably, training programmes to the Block Level Officers (BLO)’s started at several places in the state.

Meanwhile, ruckus started after BLO were given training over SIR in Kolkata’s Nazrul Manch.

The BLOs mostly teachers complained that if they are not given ‘on duty’ permission and adequate security then it will be problematic for them to work.

“Examinations are nearing. We had asked for ‘On duty’ permission but the election commission didn’t say anything. If we have to go to school then reach people’s residences thrice it will be late evening. Why will someone allow us in their house at night? What will happen to our security? The poll panel didn’t reply to our queries. We are ready to perform our duty as BLOs but we need to compromise on school duty. If the exercise had been for one year then it was not a problem but in reality the entire exercise will have to be done within one month,” said a teacher on anonymity.