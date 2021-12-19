Kolkata civic polls: We'll have the biggest victory margin, says TMC MP Derek O' Brien

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Sunday said that his party will have the biggest victory margin in Kolkata civic polls.

After casting his vote for Kolkata civic polls TMC MP Derek O'Brien said: "Just after Diwali and one week ahead of Christmas, we are celebrating the festival of democracy. People will bless us for the work we have done in the last 10 years. We'll have the biggest victory margin."

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very good at making promises but he is even better at breaking promises.

“The Prime Minister can go wherever he wants. Making promises and delivering promises are two different things. The PM is very good at making promises but he is even better at breaking promises,” Derek O' Brien was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

High-stake battle is underway between BJP and TMC to gain control of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in the civic polls on Sunday which will decide the fate of 950 candidates.

Polling is underway at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. Began at 7 am, voting will continue till 5 PM on Sunday. The counting of votes will take place on December 21. Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its biggest opponent BJP have fielded their candidates in all 144 seats.

Left and Congress who had fought the Assembly polls jointly have decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

Importantly none of the parties be it TMC, BJP or Congress, has announced the face for the post of Mayor.

In the 2015 KMC polls, TMC won 114 wards while the Left bagged 15. BJP managed to win six wards, Congress five and others got three. However, many opposition councilors joined the ruling camp later.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:31 PM IST