Kolkata Civic Polls Face Uncertainty As Calcutta High Court Restrains Election Notification Over Ward Delimitation Row

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday restrained the State Election Commission (SEC) from issuing a notification for civic polls, which were reportedly due to be held in November this year.
The division bench of Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Arjun Ray Mukherjee passed the order while hearing an appeal, as a petition challenging the delimitation of municipal wards is pending before a single bench of the High Court.
Civic Polls And Political Preparations
Notably, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) polls were reportedly scheduled to be held later this month or next month. The leaders of the saffron camp, including Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, had appealed to the people to make a ‘triple-engine’ government in both KMC and HMC by making the saffron camp win so that they can form the civic boards.
Court Questions Ward Delimitation
Incidentally, a petition was moved in the High Court challenging the delimitation of KMC wards from 144 to 209.
The division bench questioned whether the delimitation was legally valid.
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Opposition Leaders Welcome Court Order
CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury welcomed the move.
“In keeping with the Assembly polls, we can understand that the civic polls will not be free and fair,” said former Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.