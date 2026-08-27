Kolkata Civic Polls: BJP Sets 170-180 Ward Target, Eyes 'Sanatani' Mayor | Representative Image

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set an ambitious target of winning 170-180 wards in the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar saying that the party would work towards installing a ‘Sanatani’ mayor at the civic body.

Majumdar, who was appointed the BJP’s in-charge for the KMC elections on Wednesday had outlined the party’s election strategy.

“The candidate selection will follow a clearly defined procedure. We will consider people from all sections of society, but a clean public image and a long association with the party will be important considerations. The final list would be prepared after consultations within the organisation,” said the MoS.

Read Also Nepal Flash Flood Triggers Gandak River Surge Fear; Bihar Places 6 Districts On High Alert

Asked whether leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a ‘good’ public image could be accommodated in the BJP’s candidate list to which Majumdar said that political judgments on individuals could not be reduced to fixed categories.

The BJP’s candidate selection exercise is now expected to begin with the preparation of the SOP, following which potential nominees will be scrutinised before the final list is cleared by the state leadership.