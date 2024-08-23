Kolkata: BJP Protest At Swasthya Bhawan Disrupts Bidhannagar, LoP Suvendu Adhikari Detained; Party Criticises Police Response (VIDEO) | X

Kolkata: Bidhannagar area came to a standstill during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Swasthya Bhawan Abhiyaan. Even though Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari got detained by police, BJP workers and supporters broke all barricades from 4 km away from the Swathya Bhawan.

#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP workers stage a protest against the incident of rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/SE8F0EFHqO — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

Apart from Adhikari, other party leaders like state party president Sukanta Majumdar, Locket Chatterjee, Rupa Ganguly and Dilip Ghosh were also present at the party programme.

#WATCH | Kolkata | During protest against RG Kar Medical College rape-murder incident, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar says,"...This is a unique incident and it proves that there is a total failure of law and order in the state of West Bengal. The CM, who is also the… pic.twitter.com/P9uitRhfK6 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

Talking to the media, former state president Dilip Ghosh said that the police are also ‘supporting BJP morally’. “The police tried to stop us but you cannot stop the undaunted spirit of the BJP workers. The Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal is a worker for which he has to listen to the immoral activities that are being instructed to him from higher authorities,” said Ghosh.

Chanting slogans of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘resignation’ over the RG Kar rape and murder incident, the BJP workers held a march towards Swasthya Bhawan.

#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP leaders, including LoP Suvendu Adhikari and MLA Agnimitra Paul, and workers stage a protest against the incident of rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.



They were later detained by the Police. pic.twitter.com/jJ7uMbbZCJ — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

After getting released from the police station, LoP Adhikari said that on Friday the saffron camp will agitate in front of all police stations across the state. “Our state president Sukanta Majumdar had requested police to allow five people including the LoP to meet the health secretary. But the police didn’t listen to him and allowed us,” mentioned Adhikari.

The BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar mentioned that this protest is a ‘mass protest’. “Mamata Banerjee as an opposition did rampage at the state Legislative Assembly. So, she thinks that even BJP will create violence. We will not engage in vandalism but we will oust the nexus promoting illegal activities in the health department,” added Majumdar.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Bankura district’s Onda Amarnath Sakha has sparked a row with his comments on Mamata Banerjee’s ‘rate’.

Posting a video of Sakha on X, TMC said, “Following in the footsteps of @BJP4India MP @Abhijit_G4WB, their Onda MLA @AmarnathShaka now determines the 'rate' of Smt. @MamataOfficial.This is a clear reflection of the deep-seated, rampant sexism that permeates the Party. Those who lack the decency to refer to the only female CM in India with respect have no right to lecture others on Nari Suraksha!”