 Kolkata: BJP Leader Arjun Singh Alleges Plot To Kill Him And Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata: BJP Leader Arjun Singh Alleges Plot To Kill Him And Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: BJP Leader Arjun Singh Alleges Plot To Kill Him And Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari

The former BJP MP also mentioned that he has co-operated with the CID team and claimed that the state government will be responsible if he dies within six months from today due to multi-organ failure.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 02:32 AM IST
article-image
Former MP of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arjun Singh | Wikipedia

Kolkata: Former MP of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arjun Singh on Thursday claimed that he got information from trusted sources that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

“I am not sure but I have learnt from my trusted sources that a particular chemical from Russia has been brought and if that chemical is sprayed on a person then the person dies within six months due to multi-organ failure. Since central forces are with me and the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari that why we are not shot to death,” said Singh after and before visiting the CID headquarters which is probing irregularities in tender during Singh’s tenure as chairman of Bhatpara Municipality in North 24 Parganas district in 2020.

The former BJP MP also mentioned that he has co-operated with the CID team and claimed that the state government will be responsible if he dies within six months from today due to multi-organ failure.

Read Also
Kolkata: BJP Protest At Swasthya Bhawan Disrupts Bidhannagar, LoP Suvendu Adhikari Detained; Party...
article-image

“The CID harassed me with the same questions. Even Mamata Banerjee knows that there are no irregularities in my tenure. I will go for a medical check-up immediately and the state administration will be responsible if I die within six months of multi-organ failure. I wanted a pic of the place where I sat but was denied by the CID. If you are in TMC you are a good boy or else you are bad,” further mentioned Singh.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Fumes After Ajit Pawar Reveals 2019 Secret Meeting At Gautam Adani's Residence
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Fumes After Ajit Pawar Reveals 2019 Secret Meeting At Gautam Adani's Residence
Manipur Violence: AFSPA Reimposed In 6 Police Stations As MHA Cites Ongoing Insurgent Activities
Manipur Violence: AFSPA Reimposed In 6 Police Stations As MHA Cites Ongoing Insurgent Activities
Indian Railways Invites Bids For Kavach System Installation On 14,735 Route Kilometres, Progresses With Safety Rollout
Indian Railways Invites Bids For Kavach System Installation On 14,735 Route Kilometres, Progresses With Safety Rollout
Manipur Observes Black Children's Day To Protest Abduction Of Women And Children By Militants
Manipur Observes Black Children's Day To Protest Abduction Of Women And Children By Militants

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that Singh is ‘mentally bankrupt’.

“I knew that Singh is an active politician and speaks on real issues. Now his comments are proving that he is ‘mentally bankrupt’,” said Hakim.

However, the CID officials refrained from making any comments on ‘political’ issues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur Violence: AFSPA Reimposed In 6 Police Stations As MHA Cites Ongoing Insurgent Activities

Manipur Violence: AFSPA Reimposed In 6 Police Stations As MHA Cites Ongoing Insurgent Activities

Manipur Observes Black Children's Day To Protest Abduction Of Women And Children By Militants

Manipur Observes Black Children's Day To Protest Abduction Of Women And Children By Militants

Kolkata: BJP Leader Arjun Singh Alleges Plot To Kill Him And Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: BJP Leader Arjun Singh Alleges Plot To Kill Him And Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari

Uber Backs Code On Social Security, Launches New Safety, Convenience Features For Drivers And Gig...

Uber Backs Code On Social Security, Launches New Safety, Convenience Features For Drivers And Gig...

Construction Costs Surge By 11% In 2024, Driven By Rising Labor Expenses Across Real Estate Sectors

Construction Costs Surge By 11% In 2024, Driven By Rising Labor Expenses Across Real Estate Sectors