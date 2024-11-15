Kolkata: BJP Leader Arjun Singh Alleges Plot To Kill Him And Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari

Former MP of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arjun Singh | Wikipedia

Kolkata: Former MP of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arjun Singh on Thursday claimed that he got information from trusted sources that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

“I am not sure but I have learnt from my trusted sources that a particular chemical from Russia has been brought and if that chemical is sprayed on a person then the person dies within six months due to multi-organ failure. Since central forces are with me and the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari that why we are not shot to death,” said Singh after and before visiting the CID headquarters which is probing irregularities in tender during Singh’s tenure as chairman of Bhatpara Municipality in North 24 Parganas district in 2020.

The former BJP MP also mentioned that he has co-operated with the CID team and claimed that the state government will be responsible if he dies within six months from today due to multi-organ failure.

“The CID harassed me with the same questions. Even Mamata Banerjee knows that there are no irregularities in my tenure. I will go for a medical check-up immediately and the state administration will be responsible if I die within six months of multi-organ failure. I wanted a pic of the place where I sat but was denied by the CID. If you are in TMC you are a good boy or else you are bad,” further mentioned Singh.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that Singh is ‘mentally bankrupt’.

“I knew that Singh is an active politician and speaks on real issues. Now his comments are proving that he is ‘mentally bankrupt’,” said Hakim.

However, the CID officials refrained from making any comments on ‘political’ issues.