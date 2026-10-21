Kolkata Airport CISF Detects ₹1.13 Crore In US Dollars Hidden In Bags Of 2 Bangkok-Bound Passengers | File Pic

Kolkata: CISF detected foreign currency worth approximately ₹1.13 crore (USD 1,19,900) during the screening of hand baggage at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata.

Suspicious baggage flagged during screening

During X-BIS screening, suspicious images were noticed in the hand baggage of two international departure passengers, one male and one female, scheduled to travel to Bangkok. The baggage was referred for physical checking.

During the subsequent physical examination, USD 74,900 was detected from the male passenger’s hand baggage, while USD 45,000 was detected from the female passenger’s hand baggage. The foreign currency was wrapped in newspaper and concealed in the false bottoms of the bags.

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Passengers handed over to Customs

Following the prescribed formalities, both passengers, along with the detected currency, were handed over to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU)/Customs for further necessary action.

The detection highlights the vigilance of CISF personnel and the effectiveness of baggage screening in identifying suspicious items and supporting airport security.