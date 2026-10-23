Kolkata Airport Bomb Threat: Handwritten Note Found In Women’s Washroom, Security Search Launched

Swarup Kr. Das

A handwritten bomb threat note was found in a women’s washroom at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Friday morning, October 23, prompting a security search of the premises. No explosives were found, and flight operations continued normally without any reported delays or cancellations.

Cleaning Staff Find Threat Note

According to reports, cleaning staff discovered the note, reportedly written in Bengali on a piece of tissue paper, at around 8:55 am. The note warned of a bomb near a boarding gate. While some reports identified Gate 23, others mentioned Gate 30. Some accounts also said the note contained a threat against Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

Following the discovery, airport authorities alerted the CISF, the bomb squad and the local police. Security personnel cleared the relevant gate area and launched an extensive search of the airport.

Bomb Squad Searches Premises, No Explosives Found

Security teams searched the premises using bomb-detection equipment and sniffer dogs. However, no suspicious objects or explosives were found during the operation.

Despite the threat, airport operations remained unaffected, with no reported flight delays or cancellations. Security has been heightened as a precautionary measure.

CCTV Footage Under Review

An investigation is underway to establish the source of the threat. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and recording statements from the cleaning staff who discovered the note.

The incident is suspected to be a hoax, although the investigation is ongoing. Kolkata airport has witnessed similar bomb-threat scares in the past, including threats involving aircraft and alerts received through email. Other locations, including schools in Delhi, also reported bomb threats on Friday.