Kolkata: 8 rescue animals including 7 cats & one dog charred to death in fire in Naktala

Kolkata: In a tragic incident emerging from Kolkata's Netaji Nagar on Naktala road, eight rescued pets including a dog and seven cats were charred to death in the wee hours of Sunday when a fire broke out in a flat. A woman reportedly lived in the flat with 12 rescued animals.

One dog and four cats managed to escape from the fire and one cat and a dog were rescued with severe injuries by fire tenders. As per a TOI report, fire caught Shubham apartment's 5 storied building at around 3 am in the mornong. Officials are investigating the cause of fire in the unlicensed place which was run by one Elina Gupta who used to come in the evening to feed the rescued animals. Locals suspect they had seen the woman lighting incense sticks to get rid of the animal stench and that could have been the reason behind the fire.

