Kolhapur Floods: Drone Footage Shows Panchganga River Overflowing After Heavy Overnight Rain

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Kolhapur: Drone footage from Maharashtra's Kolhapur has captured the extent of flooding across the district after relentless overnight rain caused the Panchganga River to overflow.

The swollen river has submerged several low-lying areas and disrupted road connectivity, highlighting the worsening flood situation.

The drone footage shared by DD Sahyadri captures a sweeping aerial view of Kolhapur, with floodwaters engulfing vast low-lying areas as the Panchganga River inches closer to the warning mark.

While authorities have clarified that there is no immediate threat of a major flood, residents have been urged to stay away from the riverbanks as a precaution.

The clip shows vast stretches of Kolhapur from above, with floodwaters spread across low-lying areas as the Panchganga River continues to rise towards the warning level. Although there is no immediate risk of a major flood, the administration has appealed to citizens not to go near the riverbanks.

The footage also emphasises the sheer volume of water flowing through the river, highlighting the impact of the continuing monsoon spell in western Maharashtra.

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Continuous rainfall through the night has significantly increased the Panchganga River's water level. As a result, 56 weirs across Kolhapur district have been submerged, and floodwaters have overtopped several crossing points, according to information accompanying the clip.

Part of the road was also washed away due to the strong current near the Mangle Weir, disrupting traffic in the area.

Three state highways were also shut by authorities following the damage and rising water levels, affecting connectivity in parts of the district.

Seventeen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been pre-positioned across Maharashtra as part of the monsoon preparedness, of which four teams have been stationed in Mumbai.