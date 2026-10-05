Koel Mallick Joins BJP, Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Hours Later In Kolkata | IANS

Kolkata: Minutes after formally joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), actor-turned-politician Koel Mallick on Monday filed her nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and party state president Samik Bhattacharya at the office of the Assembly’s principal secretary.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister said, “I congratulate and offer best wishes to her in advance.”

Notably, on Monday morning, Koel visited the BJP office at Muralidhar Sen Lane and joined the saffron camp.

#WATCH | Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Rukmini Mallick, popularly known as actress Koel Mallick, officially joins the BJP in Kolkata. The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced her as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election in West Bengal.(Source: West Bengal BJP) — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2026

Koel outlines her priorities

Talking to the media, Koel said that she is ‘overwhelmed’ by the developmental works done in Bengal in the past few months.

“My first priority will be serving the people. I want to work for the common people. I am happy that I am given such a huge responsibility. It is very easy to read a newspaper and say ‘this work is not done’. It is even more challenging to go out on the field and speak on the issues that will benefit them,” said Koel.

The actor-turned-politician, however, avoided questions on the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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Kunal Ghosh targets Koel

Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faction MLA Kunal Ghosh once again upped his ante against Koel Mallick and her family.

“The daughter and her father were introduced in politics by Mamata Banerjee. She had even given both of them respect. Even if TMC didn’t come to power and Mamata Didi is not the Chief Minister, it has nothing to do with Rajya Sabha. She could have continued as TMC MP,” said Ghosh.