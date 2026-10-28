Kochi Mercedes Accident Case: Court Denies Bail To Kerala Judge’s Minor Son, Acquaintance In Fatal Crash That Killed 55-Year-Old Man |

Kochi: A district and sessions court in Kerala denied bail to the accused driver and his acquaintance in the fatal road accident case involving the 17-year-old son of an Additional District Judge in Kochi. The case concerns the death of Jayabalakrishnan, 55, who was riding a scooter when a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by the teenager hit him on Container Road in Cheranalloor early on Sunday.

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The bail rejection comes amid mounting controversy over the handling of the case and allegations of police lapses. The Kerala government on Wednesday removed Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh, with R. Nishanthini appointed as his replacement, reported NDTV.

The government had suspended four personnel attached to Cheranalloor police station on Tuesday evening over alleged lapses in handling the case. Those suspended include Circle Inspector K.S. Shyam Kumar, Station House Officer V.S. Viswajith, Grade Assistant Sub-Inspector K.T. Manoj and Senior Civil Police Officer Arun Joshi.

The suspensions followed a preliminary inquiry by ADGP P. Vijayan, who visited the accident site, examined police records and met the victim’s family. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had assured the Kerala Assembly that action would be taken against officials found responsible.

Jayabalakrishnan, who ran a roadside eatery, was killed when the car allegedly struck his scooter. The case triggered public anger after the teenager was initially booked under provisions relating to rash driving and causing death by negligence and was later released on station bail.

The investigation was then expanded and the teenager’s father, who owns the car, was also named as an accused. Police have inspected the judge’s flat in Aluva, examined CCTV footage and collected evidence as part of the probe. The investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch, while the victim’s family has decided to approach the Kerala High Court seeking further action.