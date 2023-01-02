Know Your Rights: Resolve all tax-related issues online using e-Nivaran scheme

The e-Nivaran scheme has been envisaged for online registration of complaints and grievances related to income tax. The Government of India launched the scheme to resolve grievances related to income tax in a time-bound manner, with paperless filing and resolution of grievances.
Grievances related to PAN card, income tax returns, income tax refunds, TDS issues, delay in refunds, tax return scrutiny issues, tax notices and other issues can be resolved through this scheme.
How the scheme works
All online and offline (physical) complaints that are received are integrated by this unified grievance management system. The e-portal, after looking into the grievances, decides the domain to which they belong to and transfers it to the department concerned.
The complaints received are then monitored by the income tax officers (assessing officer / supervisory officers) who make sure that the complaints are resolved. The system works by tracking and keeping a record of the origin of the grievance until it reaches its logical conclusion for final resolution.
Categories of grievances for resolution
Processing of ITR
Income tax refunds
Rectification
Non-receipt of communication
Request for intimation orders
Grievances related to assessing officer
Other grievances related to income tax matters
How to file grievances Grievance submission without login
The grievance can be submitted without login by the following steps
After opening the e-Filing home page, click on the eNivaran tab
Select the 'submit grievances' option and two more options (PAN orTAN Holder) will be seen
Select 'PAN' or 'TAN' and enter the number in the text box provided
Click on the submit button
Select the 'register with efilling and continue' option, it will lead to the registration page
To redirect to e-Nivaran, select the 'no thanks and continue' option (The grievance request can be previewed and edited before submitting)
Click on the 'submit' option; the OTP will be sent to the respective email id or mobile phone
Click on the 'validate' option; the success message will be displayed along with an option to download the pdf
Grievance submission after login
Under the e-Nivaran tab, a link for submitting grievances is provided
Click on the 'submit grievance' option; a grievance disclaimer pop-up will be displayed. The taxpayer has to agree and proceed to raise a grievance.
The taxpayer has to enter the details and then click on the preview option and submit
Before submitting the grievance request the taxpayer canpreview and edit it
Click on the 'submit' option; the OTP will be sent to the respective email id and mobile number provided at the time of raising the request
Click on 'validate'; the success message will be displayed along with an option to download the pdf
E-portal for filing: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
(The writer is a Vile Parle-based social activist)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)