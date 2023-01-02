Know Your Rights: Resolve all tax-related issues online using e-Nivaran scheme | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The e-Nivaran scheme has been envisaged for online registration of complaints and grievances related to income tax. The Government of India launched the scheme to resolve grievances related to income tax in a time-bound manner, with paperless filing and resolution of grievances.

Grievances related to PAN card, income tax returns, income tax refunds, TDS issues, delay in refunds, tax return scrutiny issues, tax notices and other issues can be resolved through this scheme.

How the scheme works

All online and offline (physical) complaints that are received are integrated by this unified grievance management system. The e-portal, after looking into the grievances, decides the domain to which they belong to and transfers it to the department concerned.

The complaints received are then monitored by the income tax officers (assessing officer / supervisory officers) who make sure that the complaints are resolved. The system works by tracking and keeping a record of the origin of the grievance until it reaches its logical conclusion for final resolution.

Categories of grievances for resolution

Processing of ITR

Income tax refunds

Rectification

Non-receipt of communication

Request for intimation orders

Grievances related to assessing officer

Other grievances related to income tax matters

How to file grievances Grievance submission without login

The grievance can be submitted without login by the following steps

After opening the e-Filing home page, click on the eNivaran tab

Select the 'submit grievances' option and two more options (PAN orTAN Holder) will be seen

Select 'PAN' or 'TAN' and enter the number in the text box provided

Click on the submit button

Select the 'register with efilling and continue' option, it will lead to the registration page

To redirect to e-Nivaran, select the 'no thanks and continue' option (The grievance request can be previewed and edited before submitting)

Click on the 'submit' option; the OTP will be sent to the respective email id or mobile phone

Click on the 'validate' option; the success message will be displayed along with an option to download the pdf

Grievance submission after login

Under the e-Nivaran tab, a link for submitting grievances is provided

Click on the 'submit grievance' option; a grievance disclaimer pop-up will be displayed. The taxpayer has to agree and proceed to raise a grievance.

The taxpayer has to enter the details and then click on the preview option and submit

Before submitting the grievance request the taxpayer canpreview and edit it

Click on the 'submit' option; the OTP will be sent to the respective email id and mobile number provided at the time of raising the request

Click on 'validate'; the success message will be displayed along with an option to download the pdf

E-portal for filing: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

(The writer is a Vile Parle-based social activist)