Know Your Rights: How can you avail the benefits of Single Point Registration Scheme (SPRS)?

The Indian government has undertaken various measures for the promotion and development of small and budding entrepreneurs in India. The Single Point Registration Scheme (SPRS) is a developmental scheme of the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to assist the micro and small enterprises (MSE) in India. NSIC enlists MSEs under the SPRS for participation in government purchases.

Salient features

Total exemption from earnest money deposit (EMD) in government bids

Government tender sets are issued to the eligible MSEs free of cost

Under the SPRS scheme, 358 categories of goods have been earmarked by the government for purchase from the smallscale units only

As per this scheme, the government has also earmarked a minimum limit of 25% of the total annual purchases of goods and services by union ministries, departments, and PSUs from MSEs only

Out of this 25% limit, 4% of supplies are reserved for purchase from the units owned by the SC / STs Additionally, 3% is reserved for purchase from women's enterprises

In tenders, participating MSEs quoting price within the price band of L1+15 per cent shall also be allowed to supply a portion up to 25% of the requirement by bringing down their price to L1 Price, wherein L1 is non MSEs

Eligibility for NSIC registration in SPRS

All MSEs having or Udyog Aadhaar MSME registration

Those having Enterprise Memorandum Part-II can also apply for SPRS

MSEs that have already commenced production and have completed one year

In case an MSE has commenced production but hasn't completed one year, a provisional registration certificate in SPRS can be granted to such MSE

The NSIC registration certificate under SPRS is valid for two years. It will be reviewed and renewed every two years after thorough verification of continuous commercial and technical competence of the registered MSEs. The provisional registration certificate shall be valid for one year from the date of its issue, after levying the NSIC registration fees and obtaining the documents required.

Registration

Registration to be done on Udyam website for obtaining registration number

MSEs have to register themselves in MSME data bank using UAM number and PAN number, to get themselves registered for SRPS

Each step has to be filled and every step has a saved and continues option. In this way, the form can be refilled and reviewed at any moment using PAN and UAM combination

Go through the check-list and download section to get to know about required forms, annexures and documents

Fees will be charged on the basis of unit enterprise category (micro or small)

Third-party inspection is also involved in-store item inspection. Units are required to choose an inspection agency according to their domain expertise and jurisdiction

Final certificate will be available online and the respective NSIC office will send a physical certificate copy by post. For any communications, the registration number of the certificate may be quoted.

Online Portal

www.nsicspronline.com https://nsic.co.in

Contact details in Mumbai

505, Fifth Floor, Mittal Commercial Building, Wing – B,Village Marol, Off M.V. Road, Andheri , Mumbai 400059. Phone – 022-28500377.

(The writer is a Vile Parle-based social activist)

