Know all about the Modhera temple PM Modi shared on Twitter

The Sun Temple of Modhera is situated near river Pushpavati, and is the legacy of the Solanki rulers, as per the official website of Gujarat Tourism. Set along the backdrop of River Pushpavati, it is 35 km away from Mehsana on the way to the temples of goddess Bahucharaji. The exclusively carved temple complex was sculpted in 1026 CE by King Bhimdev in the Sonlanki period, which is also known as the Golden Age of Gujarat.

Inside the magnificent temple, the first kund if the Ramakund, which has 108 shrines of various gods and demi-gods. Then there are shrines dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu among others. On the fourth side of the rectangular shaped kund, there is an image of Lord Shiva performing the 'tandav'. An interesting fact is that the Sun Temple of Modhera is said to be built on the Tropic of Cancer. The tank, which is located on the eastern side of the temple is a massive inverted pyramid and has steps on all the four side, forming some interesting geometric patterns.