KK passes away: Mamata Banerjee announces gun salute at Kolkata airport

The 53-year-old singer was rushed to a hospital after feeling unwell during his concert. He was declared dead upon arrival

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Facebook

Following singer KK's sudden death after a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state will offer a gun salute at the Kolkata airport in his honour, reports ANI.

The 53-year-old singer was rushed to a hospital after feeling unwell during his concert. He was declared dead upon arrival. He reportedly suffered chest pains and died en route the hospital.

article-image

KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, was the voice behind some of Bollywood's biggest hits, from Pal to Yaaron. He has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages.

Tributes and condolences for the singer have been pouring in since the news broke.

article-image

