Kite String Menace Takes 3 Lives In Gujarat's Surat As Couple, Daughter Fall From 70-Foot Flyover

Representational image |

Surat: A tragic incident has come to light from Gujarat's Surat. A family of three fell from a 70-foot-high flyover after a kite string destabilised their two-wheeler on Wednesday. The man and his seven-year-old daughter died on the spot. The mother initially survived after landing on an autorickshaw but later succumbed to her injuries.

The incident took place on the Chandrashekhar Azad Flyover. The man riding the two-wheeler has been identified as Rehan. He was out for a ride with his wife, Rehana and their daughter, Aisha.

Read Also MP News: Two Youths Seriously Injured By Chinese Kite String In Ashoknagar

Rehana reportedly said that they were riding on top of the flyover when a kite string suddenly wrapped around Rehan. While attempting to remove the string with one hand, he lost control of the motorcycle. The vehicle crashed violently into the flyover’s wall, and all three fell nearly 70 feet to the ground. Rehana fell onto an autorickshaw that was parked below the flyover.

Seperate Incident

In a separate incident, a man riding a motorcycle died after his throat was slit by Chinese manjha near Nirana Cross on National Highway 65 during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Karnataka's Bidar.