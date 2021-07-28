Kishtwar cloudburst: J&K government announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of victims

The government of Jammu and Kashmir announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar on Wednesdsay. Apart from those killed, the grievously injured would be given Rs 50,000 each and Rs 12,700 under SDRF, informed the J&K Lt Governor Office.

Today, a cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early Wednesday, leaving seven people dead and 17 others injured. Six houses and a ration depot situated on the banks of a stream besides a bridge were damaged in the cloudburst which triggered flash floods in the area around 4:30 am.

A search and rescue operation by police, Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was underway to locate over 14 people who are still missing from the scene of the cloudburst at village Honzar in Dacchan tehsil, the officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation in Kishtwar.