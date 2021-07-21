Kisan Sansad: 2,500 Delhi Police officials, 3,000 paramilitary personnel to be deployed at Singhu border

New Delhi: The Delhi police is in a tizzy ahead of the farmers’ call to march up to Parliament House during the ongoing monsoon session. After being initially denied permission, they have been allowed to march to Jantar Mantar, just a kilometre short of the Parliament House.

The cops had got input that if permission is not granted, they may come in groups of four or five and try to sneak into Parliament complex despite the multiple layers of security.

The farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses with police escort. At least 2,500 Delhi police officials, along with 3,000 paramilitary personnel, will be deployed at the Singhu border. Apart from this, anti-riot force, water cannons and tear gas are on standby to prevent anti-social elements from infiltrating the procession, akin to what happened on Republic Day this year.