Kiren Rijiju calls out NDTV for fake news on people eating cobra after no rice left amid lockdown in Arunachal Pradesh

On Monday, NDTV reported a viral video featuring a group of hunters in Arunachal Pradesh feasting on a 12-feet-long King Cobra after they ran out of rice amid lockdown.

However, the Arunachal Pradesh government in a tweet, dismissed the claim stating that there was no shortage of rice in the state. "The state has at least three months stock at all places and is providing free ration to those who lost their livelihood," it said in a statement.