Kirana Shop Owner’s Daughter Astha Jain Secures AIR 9 In UPSC 2025, Becomes IAS

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Examination 2025 results, with Astha Jain from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 9, placing her among the top 10 candidates in the country.

Astha’s achievement is particularly inspiring as she comes from a modest background. Her father, Ajay Kumar, runs a small kirana (grocery) shop in Kandhla, while her mother is a homemaker. A video of her father working at his grocery store, with a pencil tucked behind his ear, has gone viral on social media following the results.

Astha had earlier cleared the UPSC examination in 2025 with AIR 131, which earned her a position in the Indian Police Service (IPS). She was undergoing training in Hyderabad when she decided to attempt the exam again. Taking leave from her training, she resumed preparation and successfully improved her rank to enter the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

A bright student since childhood, Astha initially took coaching for the civil services examination in Delhi before focusing largely on self-study. In her second attempt, she secured AIR 9.

Her father said her success was the result of dedication and hard work. “My daughter achieved this through her hard work and determination. I have always ensured my daughters received equal opportunities in education,” he said, adding that one of his daughters is also a doctor.

Astha Jain’s journey from a shopkeeper’s family to the top ranks of the UPSC has become an inspiration for many aspiring candidates across the country.