UPSC CSE 2025 Results: 38 Students From Jamia Millia Islamia Qualify; 15 Women Among Successful Candidates

UPSC CSE 2025 Results: In the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2025, 38 candidates from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) scored well, according to the results released today. Significantly, four candidates have secured positions in the top 50 and shine at All India Ranks 7, 14, 24, and 29, establishing themselves as top JMI performers.

Over 38 of the academy's candidates passed the exam and were hired by Central and All India Services, including 15 female candidates.

Prof. Mazhar Asif, the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, and JMI Prof. Md., the registrar. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, expressed gratitude to the faculty and administrative staff for their hard work in training the chosen candidates and congratulated them.

New Delhi, March 6, 2026



Prof. Mazhar Asif said, "On behalf of the entire JMI fraternity, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our brilliant candidates who have done us proud. The extraordinary success of our RCA-trained students showcases JMI's culture of hard work, perseverance, and determination—key ingredients for success in one of the country's toughest examinations. JMI is committed to serving the nation by contributing to India's administrative machinery and nurturing future leaders for the civil services examinations."

Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi said, "It is a proud moment for the university given that an unprecedented number of students, especially women, have qualified for the coveted examination. My best wishes and congratulations to all the successful candidates who have turned their dreams into a reality and are a source of inspiration to the future aspirants who are training at JMI's RCA. Further, I thank all the teaching and non-teaching staff of JMI who have contributed immensely towards securing this grand success."

Prof. Samina Bano, Prof. In Charge, RCA, expressed her immense happiness and gratitude at the marvelous result. She credited the success to the extreme hard work of the students along with the encouragement of the JMI administration. She emphasized the contribution of the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor and the Esteemed Registrar for their continuous guidance and unconditional support to RCA at every step.