Kinky during lockdown: Maharashtra tops in purchasing sex toys; Mumbai, Pune figures in top 5 cities

The state of Maharashtra has emerged as the top purchaser of sex toys in India ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are second and third on the list of top buyers respectively. During the lockdown, the market has seen a 65 per cent spike, reported Pune Mirror.

ThatsPersonal.com, a sex toys selling website, have published a report titled 'India Uncovered: Insightful Analysis of Sex Products’ Trends in India'.

According to the survey, the top 8 states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh has 75 per cent male buyers, whereas most female buyers are from Karnataka and Telangana, the report noted.

Among metro cities, Mumbai remains on top with the highest sale of sex products, followed by Bengaluru and New Delhi. Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad are the other top 8 cities.

Some lesser-known kinky facts:

1. Rajasthan has the third-most male pump buyers.

2. Men from Haryana rank number two in pleasure rings sold.

3. Karnataka leads the way in most massagers bought.

4. Tripura and Assam together buy a fourth of all BDSM products.

5. Vadodara stands at number one in women sexcitement in Tier II cities.