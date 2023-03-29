Khalistani fugitive Amritpal Singh likely to surrender in Punjab, police on high alert: Report

As the extensive search for Amritpal Singh, the leader of Khalistan and chief of Waris Punjab De, entered the 12th day, there are multiple reports suggesting that he may surrender in Punjab. However, no official confirmation has been released yet, news18 reported.

Following a crackdown by the Punjab police, the radical leader has been evading capture since March 18. Despite his convoy being intercepted in Jalandhar on that day, he managed to escape and has been on the run ever since.

Amritpal back in Punjab to surrender: Reports

It has been reported that Amritpal Singh made a return to Punjab on Tuesday, but despite a police checkpost in Hoshiarpur district, he managed to evade capture and escape. Police attempted to pursue an Innova car, which they suspected to be carrying Amritpal Singh and his associates, including Papalpreet Singh. However, the suspects managed to flee, leaving the car in Marnaian village of Hoshiarpur. Sources suggest that Amritpal Singh has returned to Punjab with the intention of surrendering and is expected to do so at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Khalistani leader was suspected to be in Nepal

Previously, the Khalistani separatist, who has been evading capture for the past 12 days, was suspected to be in Nepal. In response, India requested that Nepalese authorities remain vigilant and prevent the radical preacher from fleeing to another country, resulting in his inclusion on a surveillance list. Despite a massive search operation launched by Punjab Police on March 18 to apprehend the Waris Punjab De chief, he managed to escape on a motorbike after his convoy was intercepted in Jalandhar. Since then, he has traveled to various states, including Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, repeatedly changing vehicles and hideouts while evading multiple checkpoints.