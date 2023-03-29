'PM has betrayed Punjab': Fugitive Amritpal Singh releases video, appeals to Sikhs to unite for justice (WATCH)

Khalistani fugitive Amritpal Singh, who has been on a run since Punjab police has launched manhunt to arrest him, has released a video in which he requested Jathedar of Akal Takht to call Sarbad Khalsa (congregation of Sikhs) to discuss issues to save Punjab. Dares Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Police.

In 2.20 mins long video, the Waris Punjab De chief is seen appealing the Akal Takht to discuss the issues to save Punjab.

The fugitive leader said the police crackdown is not an attack on him, but the entire community.

This comes amid reports that he was expected to surrender at the Golden Temple in Amritsar today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM has betrayed Punjabi people, sent my relatives to Assam: Amritpal

"The community has been raising smaller movements for individual issues, but it's time to find a comprehensive solution," Amritpal said.

"I am willing to surrender. I am not afraid of surrendering but the question isn't about my arrest alone. It's about all the Sikh youth who have been arrested," he said.

"The government has followed the oppressive policies of Beant Singh's government from earlier, by imprisoning Sikh youngsters,'' he added.

"The Prime Minister has betrayed the people of Punjab, people have been arrested and sent to Assam, my relatives have been sent to Assam," he added.

"I appeal to Jathedar sahab to come forward and lead this congregation of Sikhs spread across India and abroad," he said, asking the Akal Takht to call Sarbad Khalsa.

"I call on all Sikh Jathedaris to support this unified movement for saving the youth of Punjab," he said.