 Fugitive Amritpal seen in Delhi, stayed with second-year-DU student in her flat
Fugitive Amritpal seen in Delhi, stayed with second-year-DU student in her flat

According to sources, a second-year Delhi University student purportedly provided shelter to him and his associate Papalpreet at her rented flat in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
ON CAMERA: New CCTV footage shows Amritpal in Delhi, walking without turban, wearing a mask | Twitter

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have found that Amritpal Singh was in Delhi before he fled to Nepal.

A senior officer from the Delhi Police has confirmed the same. Intelligence agencies, along with Punjab Police, are now questioning the woman.

ON CAMERA: New CCTV footage shows Amritpal Singh in Delhi; walking without turban, wearing a mask
A CCTV footage doing rounds on the micro blogging site, Twitter yesterday. Intelligence agencies found out that the footage was from March 21, three days after the Punjab Police launched a big raid on Amritpal Singh and his Waris Punjab De organisation.

The visuals are from Sai Chowk in Madhu Vihar, that purportedly shows Amritpal and his aide walking on the streets after leaving her house.

Amritpal Singh is still missing, and the Indian government has already requested that the Nepal government not allow him to flee to another nation.

Editorial: The strange case of Amritpal Singh
