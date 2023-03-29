Fugitive Amritpal seen in Delhi, stayed with second-year-DU student in her flat

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have found that Amritpal Singh was in Delhi before he fled to Nepal.
According to sources, a second-year Delhi University student purportedly provided shelter to him and his associate Papalpreet at her rented flat in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.
A senior officer from the Delhi Police has confirmed the same. Intelligence agencies, along with Punjab Police, are now questioning the woman.
A CCTV footage doing rounds on the micro blogging site, Twitter yesterday. Intelligence agencies found out that the footage was from March 21, three days after the Punjab Police launched a big raid on Amritpal Singh and his Waris Punjab De organisation.
The visuals are from Sai Chowk in Madhu Vihar, that purportedly shows Amritpal and his aide walking on the streets after leaving her house.
Amritpal Singh is still missing, and the Indian government has already requested that the Nepal government not allow him to flee to another nation.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)