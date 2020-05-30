Key JMB operative arrested in West Bengal

Kolkata: A Jamaat Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist has been arrested on Friday morning from a hideout in Suti in Murshidabad district by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police along with the local Jangipur district Police. The accused, Abdul Karim or Boro Karim, was wanted in connection with a warrant issued way back on 29th November 2017. Karim is said to have a connection in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case. Karim was one of the top 3 wanted JMB terrorists in India.

Karim was the main leader of the Dhuliya module and would actively supply logistics and support top JMB leaders like Saleuddin and others with shelter prior to 2015. Karim's name was also mentioned as the main operative by JMB terrorists in Bangladesh during interrogation.

“In 2018 we had also seized substantial quantity of explosives and jihadi material from his house as part of a surprise raid conducted,” said a senior police official. However, Karim managed to escape and was on the run till his arrest on Friday. Karim is a resident under Shamshergunj police station.