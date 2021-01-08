Key accused in Badaun gangrape-murder case held

Badaun (UP): Satyanand, the main accused in the Badaun gangrape and murder case, landed in police net, late on Thursday night, almost four days after a 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and abandoned outside her home at a village in Badaun district.

District magistrate, Kumar Prashant, confirmed that Satyanand, the local temple priest and the main accused was hiding in the house of one of his followers in a village from where he was picked up and arrested.

Two of his aides had been arrested earlier. It may be recalled that the victim, a 50-year-old woman, had gone to the temple on Sunday evening.

Later, on Sunday night, she was dropped outside her home in a critically injured condition by two men. The woman later succumbed to the injuries.

According to sources, the victim was a regular visitor to the temple. Satyanand had come to the village around five years ago and remained mostly aloof. He lived in of the rooms in the temple complex.