Kerala’s Operation Toofan Sees 5,700 Arrests, Drugs Worth ₹30 Crore Seized In 1 Month | File Pic

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 2: The Kerala Police have registered 5,353 cases, arrested 5,736 people and seized drugs worth over Rs 30 crore during the first month of 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt', a statewide anti-drug campaign launched by the state government to curb narcotics abuse and trafficking, officials said on Thursday.

According to a police statement, the campaign was launched by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on June 2 and has since been carried out across the state, leading to the seizure of large quantities of narcotic substances and the arrest of hundreds of suspected drug peddlers.

Police said the initiative aims to dismantle drug trafficking networks, prevent the use and distribution of narcotic substances among school and college students, create public awareness about drug abuse and help addicts return to normal life through counselling and rehabilitation.

Statewide Crackdown

Between June 2 and July 1, intensive inspections were carried out across the state targeting suspected drug peddlers, users and supply networks, police said.

During the operation, police registered 5,353 cases and arrested 5,736 people.

The seizures included 3,706.743 grams of MDMA, 392.100 kg of ganja, 3,776.039 grams of hashish oil, 4.85 grams of hashish, 657.219 grams of brown sugar, 12.6709 grams of methamphetamine, 31.23 grams of heroin, 428 cannabis plants, 11 LSD stamps, 56 grams of nitrazepam, 25.23 grams of opium, 1.6 grams of charas and 3,294 ganja beedis, the statement said.

Police said the seized contraband was worth over Rs 30 crore.

One of the major seizures during the campaign was the recovery of 18 kg of hybrid ganja worth around Rs 18 crore in Ernakulam on June 24.

Awareness And Enforcement Drive

The statement said the operation has received active support from various government departments and the public.

A meeting of central agencies was also convened under the chairmanship of state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to strengthen efforts to identify the source of narcotics entering the state.

Following the meeting, it was decided to constitute a special unit named "T-INT" and strengthen drone-based and cyber surveillance against drug trafficking, police said.

As part of the campaign, Kerala Police conducted 6,005 awareness classes across the state, provided counselling to 279 people and shifted 15 individuals to rehabilitation centres, it added.

Toofan Jagaran Launch

Meanwhile, as the operation completed one month, Minister Ramesh Chennithala will launch "Toofan Jagaran", a statewide public awareness campaign, at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district on Friday.

Chennithala will lead an anti-drug rally from Perumbavoor Boys High School at 2.30 pm before hoisting the "Toofan" flag in the town.

According to police, the minister's visit comes amid complaints that drug trafficking is rampant in Perumbavoor using migrant workers as a cover.

The campaign is aimed at supporting local anti-drug initiatives and strengthening public participation in the fight against narcotics.

The minister will also interact with traders, industrialists, representatives of community and social organisations, anti-drug activists and students during a public interaction programme.

Later in the evening, Chennithala will visit Kandanthara, popularly known as Bhai Colony, where he will interact with local residents and migrant workers.

Migrant workers will also take an anti-drug pledge during the programme, police said.

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The state Home Minister will also present "Toofan Warrior" badges to social media influencers who highlighted drug abuse-related issues in Perumbavoor through their online platforms.

The programme will be attended by MPs, MLAs, the Ernakulam District Collector and senior police officers, officials added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)