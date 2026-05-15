Keralam State Lottery Result: May 5, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Suvarna Keralam SK 52 Live! Friday's Weekly Draw

Keralam Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Suvarna Keralam SK 52 lottery draw will be held on Friday, May 5, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK 52 for Friday, 15-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RR 281074 (KATTAPPANA)

Agent Name: MOHIDEEN H

Agency No.: Y 3010

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RN 281074 RO 281074

RP 281074 RS 281074

RT 281074 RU 281074

RV 281074 RW 281074

RX 281074 RY 281074 RZ 281074

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RN 323012 (IRINJALAKUDA)

Agent Name: SAJAY KUMAR

Agency No.: R 7975

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RZ 440438 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: Dhanya Chandran Pothodi

Agency No.: M 5333

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0810 1086 2961 3013 3504 4766 5289 5303 5438 5468 5619 6555 6646 7342 8370 9015 9252 9411 9792

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0352 1140 3275 5229 6016 7283

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0514 0902 1061 1212 1280 2069 2528 2630 3381 3489 3725 3947 4085 4420 4443 4944 5670 6826 6843 7042 7675 7733 8350 8814 9572

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0045 0158 0206 0362 0561 0610 0661 0669 1035 1150 1294 1306 1419 1487 1574 1575 1592 1710 1725 1782 2107 2210 2211 2286 2782 3348 3359 3395 3499 3510 3536 3699 3826 3879 3929 3966 4424 4656 4854 5036 5128 5355 5454 5525 5883 6072 6145 6687 6759 6776 6859 7146 7247 7447 7701 7743 7815 7836 8019 8153 8289 8351 8384 8797 8938 9024 9348 9423 9461 9506 9559 9603 9663 9786 9812 9828

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0050 0101 0137 0359 0413 0584 0925 0942 1036 1083 1142 1179 1210 1334 1355 1480 1519 1815 1966 2258 2418 2552 2575 2742 2826 2833 3191 3286 3341 3399 3437 3599 3606 3615 3632 3697 3952 3994 4063 4140 4164 4191 4239 4445 4449 4514 4535 4675 4887 4999 5020 5049 5099 5231 5295 5607 5821 5832 5900 6018 6240 6329 6351 6421 6569 6579 6969 7009 7401 7411 7527 7730 7927 7961 7984 8206 8367 8409 8502 8639 8737 8738 8810 9061 9186 9310 9466 9574 9683 9699 9710 9753

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0129 0274 0497 0630 0684 0693 0717 0757 0771 0820 0844 0857 0952 1025 1094 1102 1167 1236 1244 1270 1297 1350 1360 1387 1476 1776 1978 2122 2143 2156 2183 2232 2290 2318 2376 2476 2615 2724 3203 3243 3329 3370 3410 3512 3572 3685 3687 3717 3799 3867 3920 3938 4038 4086 4114 4310 4346 4401 4474 4479 4503 4743 4785 4865 4914 4925 4926 4969 4974 5064 5102 5106 5151 5263 5337 5441 5446 5497 5581 5583 5723 5741 5799 5884 5894 6000 6089 6219 6272 6301 6310 6336 6379 6585 6705 7006 7094 7149 7242 7305 7344 7490 7617 7618 7686 7698 7710 7773 7810 7849 7887 7919 7925 8097 8130 8150 8277 8290 8381 8444 8473 8485 8499 8584 8635 8643 8731 8827 8829 8902 8981 9026 9052 9089 9202 9215 9254 9279 9607 9658 9838 9871 9949 9982

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Suvarna Keralam SK 52 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Suvarna Keralam Lottery

The Suvarna Keralam lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Friday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.