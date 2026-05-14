Keralam State Lottery Result: May 14, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Karunya Plus KN-623 Thursday Weekly Draw

Keralam Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Karunya Plus KN-623 lottery draw will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-623 for Tuesday, 14-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PH 725834 (VAIKKOM)Lottery

Agent Name: SUNIL KUMAR T N

Agency No.: K 7539

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PA 725834 PB 725834

PC 725834 PD 725834

PE 725834 PF 725834

PG 725834 PJ 725834

PK 725834 PL 725834 PM 725834

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PJ 786477 (KATTAPPANA)

Agent Name: SUBIN JOSEPH

Agency No.: Y 4131

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PJ 465382 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: SATHEESH KUMAR K

Agency No.: P 7968

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0510 1255 1652 2353 3573 4016 4240 5577 6022 7162 7190 7840 8675 9016 9023 9031 9079 9154 9678

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5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1157 2595 4741 4973 7537 7691

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0287 0517 0711 0800 1791 1877 3029 3041 3055 3643 3689 4171 4824 4859 5220 5585 5838 5877 6297 7971 8669 8709 9754 9768 9876

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0039 0065 0075 0200 0204 0705 1036 1339 1436 1465 1529 1585 1641 1814 2062 2077 2303 2476 2507 2530 2556 2578 2612 2664 2779 3304 3394 3419 3473 3504 3597 3683 3819 3850 4364 4433 4678 4878 4921 4927 4946 4972 4985 5059 5121 5353 5416 5593 5661 5804 5828 5879 6032 6281 6301 6326 6400 6644 6692 6698 6770 7132 7145 7760 8052 8290 8707 9243 9254 9308 9345 9351 9488 9655 9753 9980

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0087 0181 0383 0386 0439 0512 0610 0658 1077 1162 1238 1586 1602 1821 1856 2082 2090 2159 2255 2297 2347 2376 2497 2913 2971 3040 3064 3066 3093 3192 3371 3455 3661 4484 4614 4811 4877 4991 5000 5045 5135 5226 5320 5547 5579 5580 5821 6000 6040 6153 6382 6458 6519 6589 6595 6670 6919 6951 6997 7152 7191 7226 7250 7322 7587 7624 7918 7949 8024 8183 8192 8589 8656 8744 8757 8841 8919 9116 9251 9623 9712 9799 9865 9877

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0059 0104 0134 0218 0260 0266 0286 0378 0471 0569 0606 0643 0647 0651 0704 0738 0834 0837 0959 1186 1304 1328 1463 1532 1555 1603 1695 1700 1721 1735 1794 1804 1912 2097 2164 2231 2240 2272 2280 2339 2517 2655 2901 3043 3084 3147 3216 3305 3444 3495 3499 3622 3703 3712 3827 3843 3880 3947 3971 3982 4156 4233 4281 4403 4427 4457 4527 4535 4554 4671 4847 4912 4975 5011 5016 5052 5062 5083 5136 5277 5412 5422 5435 5471 5488 5507 5521 5556 5602 5762 5830 6038 6043 6077 6083 6089 6496 6656 6820 6823 6865 6971 7126 7267 7303 7325 7332 7407 7427 7452 7488 7504 7548 7565 7647 7764 7773 7872 7894 7921 8040 8043 8113 8145 8212 8214 8350 8399 8478 8602 8617 8619 8679 8692 8756 8800 8834 8899 8988 9098 9127 9140 9179 9277 9304 9305 9413 9440 9465 9507 9618 9624 9717 9803 9811 9971

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Karunya Plus KN-623 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Karunya Plus Lottery

The Karunya Plus lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.