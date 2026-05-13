Keralam State Lottery Result: May 13, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Dhanalekshmi DL-52 Wednesday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Dhanalekshmi DL-52 lottery draw will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-52 for Wednesday, 13-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DO 183883 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: M SUBRAHMANIAN

Agency No.: P 3317

DV 183883 DW 183883

DX 183883 DY 183883 DZ 183883

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

DY 146031 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SHINGARAN LOTTERIES

Agency No.: E 7272

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DR 265833 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: MUKESH M K

Agency No.: C 4131

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0173 1798 2039 2858 3451 4054 4165 4528 6386 6513 6542 7502 7516 8317 8593 8933 9336 9485 9991

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0400 0781 3217 4428 6949 7791

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0032 0331 0596 0857 1206 1228 1328 1527 1976 2083 2342 2668 3701 4756 5638 6308 6684 7104 7106 7325 7903 7957 8021 9484 9987

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0503 0528 0634 0767 0828 0878 0885 0891 1042 1091 1519 1525 1551 1603 1860 1979 2192 2259 2394 2697 2787 3272 3340 3437 3477 3692 3731 3793 3822 3896 3924 3973 4206 4299 4302 4684 4735 4971 5079 5290 5408 5425 5484 5530 5635 5773 5899 5928 6183 6352 6844 6917 7073 7336 7384 7419 7429 7471 7600 7760 8082 8377 8515 8630 8749 8769 8913 9099 9214 9479 9515 9539 9595 9671 9826 9894

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0223 0424 0457 0622 0666 0858 0943 1012 1019 1050 1177 1186 1246 1293 1304 1367 1407 1871 2040 2109 2367 2400 2414 2418 2421 2427 2430 2501 2578 2590 2643 2718 2755 2990 3021 3037 3210 3649 3778 3779 3813 3881 3914 4179 4198 4229 4293 4295 4379 4398 4424 4536 4556 4585 4972 5123 5261 5324 5719 5741 5744 5824 5905 5918 6174 6276 6351 6696 6837 6884 6942 6971 6998 7083 7203 7251 7255 7402 7784 7812 7922 8015 8220 8243 8245 8615 8679 8693 8811 9190 9232 9434 9514 9698 9923 9954

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0050 0111 0297 0347 0383 0385 0518 0643 0722 0792 0916 1008 1045 1076 1089 1187 1261 1455 1565 1600 1617 1631 1689 1940 1968 2055 2069 2092 2237 2471 2538 2541 2587 2589 2625 2672 2728 2799 2843 2857 2865 2883 2906 3010 3119 3171 3224 3250 3283 3540 3749 3785 3811 3830 3846 3888 3909 3937 3963 3967 4042 4445 4452 4496 4637 4676 4750 4892 4953 5137 5157 5199 5211 5228 5264 5375 5380 5411 5513 5523 5526 5579 5695 5767 5786 5911 5921 6040 6568 6609 6623 6632 6674 6740 6862 6959 7057 7116 7204 7211 7234 7288 7315 7322 7396 7464 7469 7642 7681 7882 8104 8106 8155 8304 8372 8408 8553 8584 8643 8668 8689 8740 8745 8870 8997 9007 9117 9143 9348 9385 9465 9531 9593 9628 9666 9720 9761 9801

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Dhanalekshmi DL-52 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Dhanalekshmi Lottery

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.