Keralam State Lottery Result: May 31, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Samrudhi SM-57 Sunday Weekly Draw

Keralam Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam amrudhi SM-57 lottery draw will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for amrudhi SM-57 for Sunday, 31-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MH 328862 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: THOMAS P P

Agency No.: E 7804

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Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MA 328862 MB 328862

MC 328862 MD 328862

ME 328862 MF 328862

MG 328862 MJ 328862

MK 328862 ML 328862 MM 328862

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MG 716734 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: K V REJEESH

Agency No.: D 4565

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MG 124524 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: SHINE D T

Agency No.: T 3795

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For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0508 0544 1649 1709 1716 2680 2748 3160 4203 4942 5085 5489 5602 5777 5848 6610 7122 9353 9522

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0400 2539 7249 7670 7865 9143

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0078 0271 0760 0857 1298 1656 1770 1809 2421 3741 4461 5305 5399 5816 6067 7328 7429 7692 7757 8390 8652 8672 9584 9689 9713

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0268 0348 0408 0710 0716 0728 1140 1347 1369 1480 1489 1613 1615 1696 1738 1757 1975 2132 2521 2562 2610 2690 2866 3057 3161 3211 3366 3520 3569 3682 3703 3708 3786 3875 4224 4312 4350 4397 4474 4484 4577 5147 5254 5405 5677 5803 5966 6028 6033 6086 6182 6428 6461 6724 7055 7211 7420 7589 7591 8254 8426 8447 8541 8579 9025 9112 9295 9447 9556 9582 9650 9656 9705 9863 9875 9927

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0030 0172 0377 0416 0512 0607 0611 0803 1091 1138 1194 1399 1411 1517 1636 1950 1964 2032 2036 2137 2145 2466 2520 2595 2654 2717 2927 3111 3176 3406 3439 3493 3537 3590 3657 3734 3777 4280 4425 4452 4590 4659 4903 5122 5139 5273 5283 5310 5378 5453 5454 5462 5502 5520 5623 5705 6208 6554 6651 6729 7131 7151 7161 7276 7399 7524 7533 7558 7638 7645 7871 7913 7959 8043 8092 8159 8314 8504 8558 8708 8750 8822 8960 8980 9253 9306 9452 9655 9666 9678 9735 9869

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0058 0087 0106 0293 0300 0312 0322 0323 0444 0595 0619 0631 0675 0752 0808 0924 1124 1300 1323 1454 1571 1575 1645 1701 1730 1870 1900 1901 1949 2020 2106 2218 2220 2280 2338 2389 2390 2403 2452 2612 2658 2687 2831 2963 3078 3142 3245 3281 3333 3389 3415 3426 3524 3539 3678 3686 3727 3799 3805 3970 4106 4154 4260 4329 4368 4421 4442 4535 4575 4696 4809 5205 5240 5243 5294 5341 5373 5412 5616 5632 5641 5643 5654 5664 5682 5715 5768 6047 6220 6237 6274 6278 6495 6572 6619 6635 6757 6882 6892 6899 6926 7032 7096 7105 7163 7195 7221 7309 7368 7446 7493 7504 7687 7792 7808 7875 7904 7920 8068 8138 8218 8300 8320 8391 8439 8552 8591 8613 8655 8664 8687 8772 8896 8915 8968 9003 9211 9338 9398 9425 9532 9552 9592 9694 9799 9891 9906 9922 9928 9969

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The amrudhi SM-57 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Samrudhi Lottery

The Samrudhi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Sunday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.