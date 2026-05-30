Keralam State Lottery Result: May 30, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Karunya Lottery KR-755 Saturday Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Karunya Lottery KR-755 lottery draw will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Karunya Lottery KR-755 for Saturday, 30-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KU 144057 (PALAKKAD)Lottery

Agent Name: A KAJA HUSSAIN

Agency No. : P 1844

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KN 144057 KO 144057

KP 144057 KR 144057

KS 144057 KT 144057

KV 144057 KW 144057

KX 144057 KY 144057 KZ 144057

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KZ 918886 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: GIRI PRABHU H

Agency No.: P 6589

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KP 362272 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: BIJU A J

Agency No.: K 5484

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0696 0920 1209 1618 2054 2466 2803 4690 5697 5816 6025 6163 6352 6463 6527 6877 7448 8429 9532

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1976 3696 4102 7184 8266 8906

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0278 0564 1857 2082 2705 3266 3379 4216 4574 4820 5053 5195 5390 5428 5457 5648 6209 6728 7362 8713 8960 8961 9105 9357 9369

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0045 0052 0358 0465 0481 0525 0532 0664 0735 0782 0912 0923 1001 1035 1149 1498 1591 1652 1671 1825 2069 2474 2520 2599 2667 2711 3032 3124 3492 3671 3885 3911 4008 4464 4657 4808 4831 4868 4903 4930 4984 5276 5324 5332 5398 5667 5769 5821 6445 6618 6799 6851 7119 7121 7381 7695 7753 8040 8136 8189 8377 8479 8500 8627 8684 8740 9048 9072 9261 9470 9542 9609 9661 9686 9720 9956

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0105 0121 0211 0255 0306 0447 0465 0509 0549 0703 0775 0956 1102 1105 1253 1360 1519 1525 1547 1582 1656 2176 2463 2480 2544 2887 2932 2978 3044 3086 3159 3221 3310 3329 3332 3350 3520 3766 4015 4044 4374 4466 4614 4685 4853 4981 5231 5439 5461 5466 5561 5631 5666 5704 5750 5855 5860 6201 6345 6621 6868 6936 6942 6969 7135 7404 7561 7580 7703 7785 7942 8310 8426 8430 8532 8540 8606 8651 8723 8931 9086 9350 9409 9452 9511 9589 9594 9657 9706 9805 9873 9900 9961

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0018 0048 0138 0154 0311 0341 0352 0506 0507 0531 0615 0628 0671 0770 0843 0852 1005 1039 1163 1301 1410 1416 1437 1455 1489 1533 1560 1587 1630 1659 1752 1765 1775 1791 1804 1915 1987 2062 2114 2407 2485 2600 2668 2702 2785 2825 2889 2948 2991 3029 3116 3123 3137 3186 3326 3346 3347 3414 3422 3455 3597 3768 3832 3909 3996 4014 4046 4184 4240 4345 4495 4604 4666 4699 4729 4745 4876 4967 4983 5005 5073 5310 5351 5377 5417 5582 5700 5754 5763 5772 5905 5944 6074 6095 6110 6180 6309 6472 6537 6592 6834 6861 6882 6954 6959 6997 7004 7104 7147 7556 7694 7763 7776 7793 7824 7863 7899 8070 8077 8091 8097 8270 8271 8296 8357 8509 8694 8778 8845 8898 8917 9040 9051 9103 9197 9254 9259 9299 9365 9485 9611 9762 9828 9984

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Karunya Lottery KR-755 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Karunya Lottery

The Karunya lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Saturday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.